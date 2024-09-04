NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹98 and closed slightly lower at ₹97.86. The stock reached a high of ₹99.3 and a low of ₹97.31. With a market capitalization of ₹99,486.02 crore, NHPC's performance reflects significant trading activity, with a BSE volume of 2,947,446 shares. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.59, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹99.04
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹98.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.76 and ₹99.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.76 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹98.34. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant increase of 93.12%, rising to ₹98.34. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.25%
|3 Months
|-11.19%
|6 Months
|7.16%
|YTD
|53.36%
|1 Year
|93.12%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.85
|Support 1
|97.76
|Resistance 2
|100.64
|Support 2
|96.46
|Resistance 3
|101.94
|Support 3
|95.67
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 2.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29793 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.86 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.3 & ₹97.31 yesterday to end at ₹99.04. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend