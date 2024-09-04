Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Shares Dip as Market Faces Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 99.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.59 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 98 and closed slightly lower at 97.86. The stock reached a high of 99.3 and a low of 97.31. With a market capitalization of 99,486.02 crore, NHPC's performance reflects significant trading activity, with a BSE volume of 2,947,446 shares. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹98.59, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹99.04

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 98.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.76 and 99.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.76 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 99.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at 98.34. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen a significant increase of 93.12%, rising to 98.34. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 29.45%, reaching 25,279.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.25%
3 Months-11.19%
6 Months7.16%
YTD53.36%
1 Year93.12%
04 Sep 2024, 09:04 AM IST Navratna status powers NHPC, but project delays cast a shadow

With no new capacity coming online before December, NHPC’s near-term outlook is dull. But the thrust on renewables and timely commissioning of upcoming projects could act as a trigger ahead

04 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 199.85Support 197.76
Resistance 2100.64Support 296.46
Resistance 3101.94Support 395.67
04 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 2.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
04 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29793 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

04 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.86 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 99.3 & 97.31 yesterday to end at 99.04. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

