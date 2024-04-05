NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock on the last day opened at ₹93.9, reached a high of ₹95.49, and closed at ₹93.18. The low for the day was ₹93.42. The market cap stands at ₹95076.25 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹115.84 and a 52-week low of ₹39.83. The BSE volume for the day was 5817182 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹94.65 with a net change of 1.47 and a percent change of 1.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, NHPC recorded a trading volume of 5,817,182 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹93.18.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!