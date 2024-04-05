Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 93.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 94.65 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock on the last day opened at 93.9, reached a high of 95.49, and closed at 93.18. The low for the day was 93.42. The market cap stands at 95076.25 cr, with a 52-week high of 115.84 and a 52-week low of 39.83. The BSE volume for the day was 5817182 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹94.65, up 1.58% from yesterday's ₹93.18

NHPC stock is currently priced at 94.65 with a net change of 1.47 and a percent change of 1.58. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹93.18 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, NHPC recorded a trading volume of 5,817,182 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 93.18.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!