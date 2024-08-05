NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.25%
|3 Months
|-5.04%
|6 Months
|2.64%
|YTD
|59.92%
|1 Year
|108.08%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.01
|Support 1
|102.42
|Resistance 2
|104.78
|Support 2
|101.6
|Resistance 3
|105.6
|Support 3
|100.83
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 8.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.9 & ₹102.25 yesterday to end at ₹103.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.