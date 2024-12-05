NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.11 and closed slightly lower at ₹81.97. The stock reached a high of ₹83.29 and a low of ₹81.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹82,319.06 crore, NHPC's performance remains notable, given its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹56.75. The trading volume on BSE was 720,879 shares, indicating active investor interest.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|82.91
|Support 1
|81.34
|Resistance 2
|83.88
|Support 2
|80.74
|Resistance 3
|84.48
|Support 3
|79.77
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 22.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 720 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.29 & ₹81.7 yesterday to end at ₹81.94. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.