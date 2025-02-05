NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.79 and closed at ₹76.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹79.12 and a low of ₹76.76 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹77,075.55 crore, NHPC continues to show significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,074,030 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹118.45, while the low is ₹72.19.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1074 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.12 & ₹76.76 yesterday to end at ₹78.88. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.