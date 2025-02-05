Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 76.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.88 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 77.79 and closed at 76.80, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 79.12 and a low of 76.76 during the session. With a market capitalization of 77,075.55 crore, NHPC continues to show significant trading activity, evidenced by a BSE volume of 1,074,030 shares. The stock's 52-week high stands at 118.45, while the low is 72.19.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16073 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1074 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹76.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.12 & 76.76 yesterday to end at 78.88. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

