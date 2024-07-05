NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹102.1 and closed at ₹101.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹104.3, while the lowest was ₹101.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹104016.34 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹117.8, with the 52-week low at ₹44.87. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last day was 4031713.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹103.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹102.03 and ₹104.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹102.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 104.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock has increased by 0.92% today, trading at ₹104.50. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 128.19% to reach ₹104.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.09%
|3 Months
|1.44%
|6 Months
|50.04%
|YTD
|60.37%
|1 Year
|128.19%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.57
|Support 1
|102.03
|Resistance 2
|105.73
|Support 2
|100.65
|Resistance 3
|107.11
|Support 3
|99.49
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 9.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 81 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.3 & ₹101.8 yesterday to end at ₹101.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend