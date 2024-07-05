Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 103.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.8 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 102.1 and closed at 101.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 104.3, while the lowest was 101.8. The market capitalization stands at 104016.34 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 117.8, with the 52-week low at 44.87. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on the last day was 4031713.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹103.8, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹103.55

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 103.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 102.03 and 104.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 102.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 104.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC's stock has increased by 0.92% today, trading at 104.50. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 128.19% to reach 104.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to reach 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.09%
3 Months1.44%
6 Months50.04%
YTD60.37%
1 Year128.19%
05 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.57Support 1102.03
Resistance 2105.73Support 2100.65
Resistance 3107.11Support 399.49
05 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 9.22% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2333
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 85 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55082 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 81 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 104.3 & 101.8 yesterday to end at 101.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.