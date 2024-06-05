Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 97.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 96.15 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price closed at 97.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of 100.05. The stock reached a high of 101.9 and a low of 93.5 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at 96,583.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 117.8 and 43.31 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 3,665,977 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC touched a high of 108.4 & a low of 102.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1109.47Support 1103.07
Resistance 2112.13Support 299.33
Resistance 3115.87Support 396.67
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price dropped by 3.49% to reach 94, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Energy Solutions and SJVN are both declining, whereas JSW Energy and Torrent Power are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.53% and 0.07%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions892.65-85.0-8.691250.0686.999574.45
JSW Energy563.08.31.5663.85249.092400.22
NHPC94.0-3.4-3.49117.843.3194423.33
Torrent Power1443.3543.73.121633.1561.069369.82
SJVN118.2-5.2-4.21170.4535.7146450.24
05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 101.9 & 93.5 yesterday to end at 97.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

