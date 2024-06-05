NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price closed at ₹97.4 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹100.05. The stock reached a high of ₹101.9 and a low of ₹93.5 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹96,583.01 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹117.8 and ₹43.31 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 3,665,977 on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC touched a high of 108.4 & a low of 102.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|109.47
|Support 1
|103.07
|Resistance 2
|112.13
|Support 2
|99.33
|Resistance 3
|115.87
|Support 3
|96.67
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price dropped by 3.49% to reach ₹94, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Adani Energy Solutions and SJVN are both declining, whereas JSW Energy and Torrent Power are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each up by 0.53% and 0.07%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|892.65
|-85.0
|-8.69
|1250.0
|686.9
|99574.45
|JSW Energy
|563.0
|8.3
|1.5
|663.85
|249.0
|92400.22
|NHPC
|94.0
|-3.4
|-3.49
|117.8
|43.31
|94423.33
|Torrent Power
|1443.35
|43.7
|3.12
|1633.1
|561.0
|69369.82
|SJVN
|118.2
|-5.2
|-4.21
|170.45
|35.71
|46450.24
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.9 & ₹93.5 yesterday to end at ₹97.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.