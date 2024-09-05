NHPC Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹98.91 and closed at ₹99.04, reaching a high of ₹99.28 and a low of ₹97.95. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹99,164.58 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,962,874 shares for the day.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 2.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1962 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.28 & ₹97.95 yesterday to end at ₹98.72. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend