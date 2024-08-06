NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹99.2 and closed at ₹103.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹101.2 and the low was ₹97.75. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹98,742.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹118.45 and the 52-week low was ₹48.45. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7,993,146 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.2 & ₹97.75 yesterday to end at ₹98.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.