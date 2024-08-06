Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -4.89 %. The stock closed at 103.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.3 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 99.2 and closed at 103.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 101.2 and the low was 97.75. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at 98,742.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 118.45 and the 52-week low was 48.45. The BSE volume for NHPC was 7,993,146 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 65 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 83537 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 57 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 101.2 & 97.75 yesterday to end at 98.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.