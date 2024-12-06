NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹81.94. The stock experienced a high of ₹83.38 and a low of ₹81.38 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹82,550.09 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹56.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 875,220 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at ₹82.19. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 36.51%, reaching ₹82.19. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.59%
|3 Months
|-15.88%
|6 Months
|-19.9%
|YTD
|27.21%
|1 Year
|36.51%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.38
|Support 1
|81.34
|Resistance 2
|84.39
|Support 2
|80.31
|Resistance 3
|85.42
|Support 3
|79.3
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 21.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 875 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.38 & ₹81.38 yesterday to end at ₹82.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.