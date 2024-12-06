NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Hello User
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 81.94 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.12 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 82.5 and closed slightly lower at 81.94. The stock experienced a high of 83.38 and a low of 81.38 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 82,550.09 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 56.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 875,220 shares for NHPC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price has increased by 0.09%, currently trading at 82.19. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 36.51%, reaching 82.19. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.59%
3 Months-15.88%
6 Months-19.9%
YTD27.21%
1 Year36.51%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.38Support 181.34
Resistance 284.39Support 280.31
Resistance 385.42Support 379.3
06 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 21.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3322
    Buy1122
    Hold1111
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1122
06 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21440 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 875 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹81.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 83.38 & 81.38 yesterday to end at 82.12. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

