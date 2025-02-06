NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened and closed at ₹78.88, indicating stability. The day's highest price reached ₹80.11, while the lowest dipped to ₹78.52. With a market capitalization of ₹79,835.42 crore, NHPC's performance remains noteworthy, especially when compared to its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹72.19. The BSE volume for the day was 588,911 shares, reflecting active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.22
|Support 1
|78.63
|Resistance 2
|80.97
|Support 2
|77.79
|Resistance 3
|81.81
|Support 3
|77.04
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 25.71% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 588 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.11 & ₹78.52 yesterday to end at ₹79.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.