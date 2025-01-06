Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 82.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 83.05 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at 83.41 and closed at 82.45, reflecting a decline. The day's trading witnessed a high of 84.5 and a low of 82.54. With a market capitalization of 83,464.19 crore, NHPC's 52-week performance shows a high of 118.45 and a low of 64.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,023,883 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24715 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹82.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 84.5 & 82.54 yesterday to end at 83.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.