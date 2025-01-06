NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC's stock opened at ₹83.41 and closed at ₹82.45, reflecting a decline. The day's trading witnessed a high of ₹84.5 and a low of ₹82.54. With a market capitalization of ₹83,464.19 crore, NHPC's 52-week performance shows a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹64.7. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,023,883 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1023 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.5 & ₹82.54 yesterday to end at ₹83.05. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.