NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 5.91 %. The stock closed at 97.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.1 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 99.8 and closed at 97.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 104.9 and a low of 99.65. The market capitalization stood at 103564.31 crore. The 52-week high was 117.8 and the 52-week low was 43.31. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3639516 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 5.44% to reach 102.65, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy is declining, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are all experiencing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw increases of 0.67% and 0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Power433.010.352.45464.3214.25138429.75
Adani Energy Solutions994.0541.654.371250.0686.9110885.55
NHPC102.655.35.44117.843.31103112.28
JSW Energy607.25-0.8-0.13663.85249.099662.58
Torrent Power1457.018.351.281633.1561.070025.86
06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 104.9 & 99.65 yesterday to end at 97.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

