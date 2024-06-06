NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹99.8 and closed at ₹97.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹104.9 and a low of ₹99.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹103564.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹117.8 and the 52-week low was ₹43.31. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3639516 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 5.44% to reach ₹102.65, outperforming its peers. While JSW Energy is declining, Tata Power, Adani Energy Solutions, and Torrent Power are all experiencing an upward trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw increases of 0.67% and 0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Power
|433.0
|10.35
|2.45
|464.3
|214.25
|138429.75
|Adani Energy Solutions
|994.05
|41.65
|4.37
|1250.0
|686.9
|110885.55
|NHPC
|102.65
|5.3
|5.44
|117.8
|43.31
|103112.28
|JSW Energy
|607.25
|-0.8
|-0.13
|663.85
|249.0
|99662.58
|Torrent Power
|1457.0
|18.35
|1.28
|1633.1
|561.0
|70025.86
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.9 & ₹99.65 yesterday to end at ₹97.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend