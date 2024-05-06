NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees gains in today's trading

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹98.9 and closed at ₹98.01. The highest price reached during the day was ₹101.39, while the lowest was ₹97.38. The market capitalization of NHPC is ₹99,676.88 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84, and the 52-week low is ₹42.55. On the BSE, there were 13,883,652 shares traded for NHPC on that day.
NHPC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC reached a peak of 102.4 and a bottom of 101.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 101.24 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 100.45 and 99.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.12
|Support 1
|100.72
|Resistance 2
|102.96
|Support 2
|100.16
|Resistance 3
|103.52
|Support 3
|99.32
NHPC share price live: Today's Price range
Today, NHPC stock had a low price of ₹97.15 and a high price of ₹102.40.
NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.05% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of NHPC until 12 AM has increased by 54.05% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹101.33, up by 2.12%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 102.54 and 99.7 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 99.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 102.54.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.51
|Support 1
|101.24
|Resistance 2
|102.99
|Support 2
|100.45
|Resistance 3
|103.78
|Support 3
|99.97
NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|95.41
|10 Days
|92.24
|20 Days
|92.26
|50 Days
|90.03
|100 Days
|81.77
|300 Days
|66.53
NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹101.85, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹99.23
The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of ₹101.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹103.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹103.45 then there can be further positive price movement.
NHPC share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.76% higher than yesterday
As of 11 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 64.76% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹101.34, reflecting a 2.13% increase. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
NHPC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 101.27 and 97.69 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 97.69 and selling near the hourly resistance at 101.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.54
|Support 1
|99.7
|Resistance 2
|103.89
|Support 2
|98.21
|Resistance 3
|105.38
|Support 3
|96.86
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹101.27, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹99.23
NHPC share price is at ₹101.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.45 and ₹101.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.79% to reach ₹102, outperforming its peers like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN, which all saw declines. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw slight increases of 0.2% and 0.28%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1040.0
|-20.7
|-1.95
|1250.0
|686.9
|116011.24
|JSW Energy
|618.05
|-24.65
|-3.84
|651.55
|240.0
|101393.34
|NHPC
|102.0
|2.77
|2.79
|115.84
|42.55
|102459.36
|Torrent Power
|1442.15
|-43.15
|-2.91
|1633.1
|518.95
|69312.15
|SJVN
|133.7
|-1.45
|-1.07
|170.45
|35.17
|52541.36
NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Stock to buy: Anand Rathi recommends NHPC as its special pick; sees 22% upside potential
Stock to buy: NHPC share price has jumped more than 114% in the past one year, while the stock is up more than 52% year-to-date (YTD). After a sharp rally, NHPC shares underwent a major consolidation for over three months.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stock-to-buy-anand-rathi-recommends-nhpc-as-its-special-pick-sees-22-upside-potential-11714971804591.html
NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.02% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of NHPC until 10 AM is 17.02% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹99.86, up by 0.63%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
NHPC touched a high of 100.75 & a low of 97.17 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.27
|Support 1
|97.69
|Resistance 2
|102.8
|Support 2
|95.64
|Resistance 3
|104.85
|Support 3
|94.11
NHPC Live Updates
NHPC
NHPC
NHPC share price live: Stock Peers
Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach ₹99.57, outperforming its competitors Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN, which are all experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw gains of 0.33% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1040.4
|-20.3
|-1.91
|1250.0
|686.9
|116055.86
|JSW Energy
|616.6
|-26.1
|-4.06
|651.55
|240.0
|101155.46
|NHPC
|99.57
|0.34
|0.34
|115.84
|42.55
|100018.41
|Torrent Power
|1436.9
|-48.4
|-3.26
|1633.1
|518.95
|69059.83
|SJVN
|131.15
|-4.0
|-2.96
|170.45
|35.17
|51539.26
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹99.91, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹99.23
NHPC share price is at ₹99.91 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹97.45 and ₹101.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹97.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
The NHPC share price has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at ₹100.29. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 119.34% to reach ₹100.29. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22561.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.01%
|3 Months
|-3.78%
|6 Months
|97.91%
|YTD
|53.64%
|1 Year
|119.34%
NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|101.5
|Support 1
|97.45
|Resistance 2
|103.45
|Support 2
|95.35
|Resistance 3
|105.55
|Support 3
|93.4
NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 27.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 127 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71522 k
The trading volume yesterday was 78.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹98.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹101.39 & ₹97.38 yesterday to end at ₹98.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
