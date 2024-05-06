Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
25 min read . 01:39 PM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 99.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.85 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price on the last trading day opened at 98.9 and closed at 98.01. The highest price reached during the day was 101.39, while the lowest was 97.38. The market capitalization of NHPC is 99,676.88 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84, and the 52-week low is 42.55. On the BSE, there were 13,883,652 shares traded for NHPC on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST NHPC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC reached a peak of 102.4 and a bottom of 101.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 101.24 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 100.45 and 99.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.12Support 1100.72
Resistance 2102.96Support 2100.16
Resistance 3103.52Support 399.32
06 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST NHPC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, NHPC stock had a low price of 97.15 and a high price of 102.40.

06 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST NHPC share price Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.05% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NHPC until 12 AM has increased by 54.05% compared to yesterday, with the price at 101.33, up by 2.12%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 102.54 and 99.7 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 99.7 and selling near the hourly resistance at 102.54.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.51Support 1101.24
Resistance 2102.99Support 2100.45
Resistance 3103.78Support 399.97
06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST NHPC Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NHPC share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST NHPC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days95.41
10 Days92.24
20 Days92.26
50 Days90.03
100 Days81.77
300 Days66.53
06 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC trading at ₹101.85, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹99.23

The current market price of NHPC has surpassed the first resistance of 101.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 103.45. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 103.45 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST NHPC share price update : Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.76% higher than yesterday

As of 11 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 64.76% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 101.34, reflecting a 2.13% increase. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:34 AM IST NHPC share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 101.27 and 97.69 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 97.69 and selling near the hourly resistance at 101.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.54Support 199.7
Resistance 2103.89Support 298.21
Resistance 3105.38Support 396.86
06 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹101.27, up 2.06% from yesterday's ₹99.23

NHPC share price is at 101.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.45 and 101.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price rose by 2.79% to reach 102, outperforming its peers like Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN, which all saw declines. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw slight increases of 0.2% and 0.28%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1040.0-20.7-1.951250.0686.9116011.24
JSW Energy618.05-24.65-3.84651.55240.0101393.34
NHPC102.02.772.79115.8442.55102459.36
Torrent Power1442.15-43.15-2.911633.1518.9569312.15
SJVN133.7-1.45-1.07170.4535.1752541.36
06 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 29.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
06 May 2024, 10:47 AM IST NHPC share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.02% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of NHPC until 10 AM is 17.02% higher than yesterday, with the price at 99.86, up by 0.63%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST NHPC share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC touched a high of 100.75 & a low of 97.17 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1101.27Support 197.69
Resistance 2102.8Support 295.64
Resistance 3104.85Support 394.11
06 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST NHPC Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST NHPC share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NHPC's stock price increased by 0.34% to reach 99.57, outperforming its competitors Adani Energy Solutions, JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN, which are all experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices also saw gains of 0.33% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1040.4-20.3-1.911250.0686.9116055.86
JSW Energy616.6-26.1-4.06651.55240.0101155.46
NHPC99.570.340.34115.8442.55100018.41
Torrent Power1436.9-48.4-3.261633.1518.9569059.83
SJVN131.15-4.0-2.96170.4535.1751539.26
06 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹99.91, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹99.23

NHPC share price is at 99.91 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 97.45 and 101.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 97.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 101.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

The NHPC share price has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at 100.29. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 119.34% to reach 100.29. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 24.39% to 22561.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.01%
3 Months-3.78%
6 Months97.91%
YTD53.64%
1 Year119.34%
06 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1101.5Support 197.45
Resistance 2103.45Support 295.35
Resistance 3105.55Support 393.4
06 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 127 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71522 k

The trading volume yesterday was 78.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

06 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹98.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 101.39 & 97.38 yesterday to end at 98.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

