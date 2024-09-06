Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 98.72 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.22 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 99 and closed slightly lower at 98.72. The stock reached a high of 99.01 and a low of 97.55. With a market capitalization of 98,662.33 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 48.48. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,372,538 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:48 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 198.93Support 197.51
Resistance 299.67Support 296.83
Resistance 3100.35Support 396.09
06 Sep 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 101.5, 3.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy2210
    Hold1100
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell2211
06 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27611 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1372 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹98.72 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 99.01 & 97.55 yesterday to end at 98.22. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

