NHPC Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹99 and closed slightly lower at ₹98.72. The stock reached a high of ₹99.01 and a low of ₹97.55. With a market capitalization of ₹98,662.33 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE recorded a volume of 1,372,538 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|98.93
|Support 1
|97.51
|Resistance 2
|99.67
|Support 2
|96.83
|Resistance 3
|100.35
|Support 3
|96.09
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 3.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1372 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.01 & ₹97.55 yesterday to end at ₹98.22. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend