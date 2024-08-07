NHPC Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹98.5 and closed at ₹98.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹101.5, while the low was ₹97.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹98,240.44 crores. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹118.45 and ₹48.48 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,225,286 shares traded.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|100.19
|Support 1
|96.23
|Resistance 2
|102.82
|Support 2
|94.9
|Resistance 3
|104.15
|Support 3
|92.27
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 2.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.5 & ₹97.4 yesterday to end at ₹97.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.