NHPC Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.71 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.55. The stock reached a high of ₹80.80 and a low of ₹77.26 during the session. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹77,928.60 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 940,725 shares.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.92
|Support 1
|76.33
|Resistance 2
|82.18
|Support 2
|75.0
|Resistance 3
|83.51
|Support 3
|72.74
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 28.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 940 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.80 & ₹77.26 yesterday to end at ₹77.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.