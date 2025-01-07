NHPC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.81 and closed at ₹83.05, reaching a high of ₹83.09 and a low of ₹78.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹83,464.19 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹64.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,675,000 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|81.74
|Support 1
|77.66
|Resistance 2
|84.45
|Support 2
|76.29
|Resistance 3
|85.82
|Support 3
|73.58
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 26.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1675 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹83.09 & ₹78.85 yesterday to end at ₹79.31. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend