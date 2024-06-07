NHPC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹99.8 and closed at ₹97.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹104.9, while the low was ₹99.65. The market capitalization of NHPC stood at ₹103,011.83 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹117.8 and ₹43.31, respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares on that day was 11,569,719.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.42
|Support 1
|100.02
|Resistance 2
|107.88
|Support 2
|97.08
|Resistance 3
|110.82
|Support 3
|94.62
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 105 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.9 & ₹99.65 yesterday to end at ₹97.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend