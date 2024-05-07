Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 2.59 %. The stock closed at 99.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.8 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 101 and closed at 99.23. The stock reached a high of 103.5 and a low of 97.15. The market capitalization stood at 102,258.45 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 115.84 and the 52-week low was 42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 11,962,637 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 29.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
07 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 200 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78449 k

The trading volume yesterday was 155.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹99.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 103.5 & 97.15 yesterday to end at 99.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

