NHPC Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹101 and closed at ₹99.23. The stock reached a high of ₹103.5 and a low of ₹97.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹102,258.45 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 11,962,637 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 155.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 188 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹103.5 & ₹97.15 yesterday to end at ₹99.23. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
