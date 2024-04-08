Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 94.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.91 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 95 and closed at 94.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 95.3, while the low was 92.67. The market capitalization stood at 94,332.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 115.84 and a 52-week low of 39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,433,827.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹93.91, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹94.65

The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is 93.91 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -0.74. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹94.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a trading volume of 5,433,827 shares with a closing price of 94.65.

