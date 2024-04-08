NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹95 and closed at ₹94.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹95.3, while the low was ₹92.67. The market capitalization stood at ₹94,332.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹115.84 and a 52-week low of ₹39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 5,433,827.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹93.91 with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -0.74. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, NHPC had a trading volume of 5,433,827 shares with a closing price of ₹94.65.
