NHPC Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 2.71 %. The stock closed at 97.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.45 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 101, closed at 97.8, with a high of 101.65 and a low of 98.05. The market capitalization stood at 100,902.37 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 118.45 and the 52-week low at 48.48. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 2,513,054.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price experienced a decrease of -1.24% today, trading at 99.20. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen an impressive increase of 103.96% to reach 99.20. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.27%
3 Months-5.96%
6 Months-2.09%
YTD55.65%
1 Year103.96%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.13Support 198.55
Resistance 2103.66Support 296.5
Resistance 3105.71Support 394.97
08 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 95.0, 5.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3323
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
08 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78269 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹97.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 101.65 & 98.05 yesterday to end at 100.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

