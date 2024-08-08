NHPC Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹101, closed at ₹97.8, with a high of ₹101.65 and a low of ₹98.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹100,902.37 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹118.45 and the 52-week low at ₹48.48. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 2,513,054.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC share price experienced a decrease of -1.24% today, trading at ₹99.20. Over the past year, NHPC shares have seen an impressive increase of 103.96% to reach ₹99.20. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.98% to reach 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.27%
|3 Months
|-5.96%
|6 Months
|-2.09%
|YTD
|55.65%
|1 Year
|103.96%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.13
|Support 1
|98.55
|Resistance 2
|103.66
|Support 2
|96.5
|Resistance 3
|105.71
|Support 3
|94.97
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹95.0, 5.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 47.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹101.65 & ₹98.05 yesterday to end at ₹100.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.