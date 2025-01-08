NHPC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.31. The stock reached a high of ₹80.25 and a low of ₹78.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹79,626.99 crore, NHPC has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹68.45. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,700,383 shares for NHPC.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹78.81. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 12.25%, reaching ₹78.81. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.20%, reaching 23,707.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.86%
|3 Months
|-8.79%
|6 Months
|-25.33%
|YTD
|-1.86%
|1 Year
|12.25%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|80.11
|Support 1
|78.49
|Resistance 2
|81.0
|Support 2
|77.76
|Resistance 3
|81.73
|Support 3
|76.87
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 26.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1700 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.25 & ₹78.65 yesterday to end at ₹79.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend