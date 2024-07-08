Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 103.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.8 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed at 103.55 with an open price of 103.55. The high for the day was 105.25, and the low was 102.95. The market capitalization stands at 104267.46 cr. The 52-week high and low are 117.8 and 44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3614348 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 105.25 & 102.95 yesterday to end at 103.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

