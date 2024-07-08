NHPC Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC closed at ₹103.55 with an open price of ₹103.55. The high for the day was ₹105.25, and the low was ₹102.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹104267.46 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3614348 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.25 & ₹102.95 yesterday to end at ₹103.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend