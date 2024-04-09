NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock price closed at ₹93.91 on the last trading day, slightly lower than the open price of ₹94.42. The stock had a high of ₹94.78 and a low of ₹91.95 during the day. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹92,876.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹115.84, while the 52-week low was ₹39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC was 3,420,486 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
