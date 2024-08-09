NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹100.4 and closed at ₹100.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹100.4 and the low was ₹98.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹99244.94 crores. The 52-week high and low for NHPC are ₹118.45 and ₹48.48 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC was 1408804 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1408 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹100.4 & ₹98.25 yesterday to end at ₹98.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.