NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹82.74 and closed at ₹82.12, experiencing a high of ₹86.80 and a low of ₹82.07. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹85,252.21 crore. Over the past year, NHPC reached a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹56.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,837,165 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹86.85, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹84.82
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹86.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹82.32 and ₹87.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹82.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 87.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NHPC has increased by 2.29%, currently trading at ₹86.76. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 32.09%, reaching ₹86.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, standing at 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|-12.24%
|6 Months
|-17.76%
|YTD
|31.38%
|1 Year
|32.09%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.19
|Support 1
|82.32
|Resistance 2
|89.45
|Support 2
|79.71
|Resistance 3
|92.06
|Support 3
|77.45
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 17.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23749 k
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 211.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹82.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹86.8 & ₹82.07 yesterday to end at ₹84.82. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.