LIVE UPDATES

NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 2.39 %. The stock closed at 84.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.85 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 82.74 and closed at 82.12, experiencing a high of 86.80 and a low of 82.07. The market capitalization stood at approximately 85,252.21 crore. Over the past year, NHPC reached a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 56.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,837,165 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35:43 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹86.85, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹84.82

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 86.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 82.32 and 87.19 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 82.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 87.19 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:16:35 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The share price of NHPC has increased by 2.29%, currently trading at 86.76. Over the past year, NHPC shares have appreciated by 32.09%, reaching 86.76. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, standing at 24,677.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months-12.24%
6 Months-17.76%
YTD31.38%
1 Year32.09%
09 Dec 2024, 08:46:35 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 187.19Support 182.32
Resistance 289.45Support 279.71
Resistance 392.06Support 377.45
09 Dec 2024, 08:34:19 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 17.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3322
    Buy1122
    Hold1111
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell1122
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23749 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 211.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 71 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Dec 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹82.12 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 86.8 & 82.07 yesterday to end at 84.82. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

