NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.24. The stock reached a high of ₹79.66 and a low of ₹77.62 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹79,546.63 crore, NHPC's shares traded a volume of 1,192,334 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹118.45, while the 52-week low is ₹68.45, indicating significant fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 26.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1192 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.66 & ₹77.62 yesterday to end at ₹79. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend