NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 09 Jul 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 103.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.65 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 104.4 and closed at 103.8. The stock reached a high of 106.7 and a low of 103.2. The market capitalization stood at 104116.79 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was 117.8 and the 52-week low was 44.87. The BSE volume for NHPC was 5092528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.77Support 1102.47
Resistance 2107.88Support 2101.28
Resistance 3109.07Support 399.17
09 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 9.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
09 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 52380 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 106.7 & 103.2 yesterday to end at 103.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

