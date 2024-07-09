NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹104.4 and closed at ₹103.8. The stock reached a high of ₹106.7 and a low of ₹103.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹104116.79 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹117.8 and the 52-week low was ₹44.87. The BSE volume for NHPC was 5092528 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.77
|Support 1
|102.47
|Resistance 2
|107.88
|Support 2
|101.28
|Resistance 3
|109.07
|Support 3
|99.17
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 9.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 69 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹106.7 & ₹103.2 yesterday to end at ₹103.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend