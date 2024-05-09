Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 97.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 98.84 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 97.26 and closed at 97.14 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 100.59, while the low was 95.5. The market capitalization stood at 99,285.12 crores. The 52-week high was 115.84, and the 52-week low was 42.55. The BSE volume for the day was 11,075,176 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 27.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 124 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82665 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹97.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 100.59 & 95.5 yesterday to end at 97.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.