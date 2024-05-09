NHPC Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹97.26 and closed at ₹97.14 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹100.59, while the low was ₹95.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹99,285.12 crores. The 52-week high was ₹115.84, and the 52-week low was ₹42.55. The BSE volume for the day was 11,075,176 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 27.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 50.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 113 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹100.59 & ₹95.5 yesterday to end at ₹97.14. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
