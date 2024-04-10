Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 10 Apr 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 92.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 91.11 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock closed at 92.46 on the last trading day, with an open price of 92.44. The stock reached a high of 92.95 and a low of 90.3 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stood at 91,520.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 115.84 and the 52-week low is 39.83. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,620,238 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹92.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on NHPC on BSE, the volume was 6,620,238 shares and the closing price was 92.46.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.