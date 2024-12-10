NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹86.58 and closed at ₹84.82, experiencing a high of ₹88.82 and a low of ₹86.22. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹87,160.77 crore. Over the past year, NHPC has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a 52-week low of ₹56.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 3,448,199 shares for the day.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 15.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 170.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 66 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.82 & ₹86.22 yesterday to end at ₹86.76. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.