NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹77.62 and closed slightly higher at ₹77.65. The stock reached a high of ₹78.50 and a low of ₹76.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹77,707.81 crore, NHPC's stock performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 934,933 shares for the day.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.43
|Support 1
|76.84
|Resistance 2
|79.25
|Support 2
|76.07
|Resistance 3
|80.02
|Support 3
|75.25
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 29.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 934 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.50 & ₹76.90 yesterday to end at ₹77.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.