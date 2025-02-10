Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 77.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 77.43 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 77.62 and closed slightly higher at 77.65. The stock reached a high of 78.50 and a low of 76.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 77,707.81 crore, NHPC's stock performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 934,933 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to Watch: NHPC, Oil India, Cipla, L&T Finance, BHEL, Delhivery, and more

10 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 178.43Support 176.84
Resistance 279.25Support 276.07
Resistance 380.02Support 375.25
10 Feb 2025, 08:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 100.0, 29.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3332
    Buy1112
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14912 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 20.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 934 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:03 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹77.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 78.50 & 76.90 yesterday to end at 77.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

