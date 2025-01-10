NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹79.01 and closed at ₹79, with a daily high of ₹79.2 and a low of ₹77.7. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹78,431.63 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹68.45, with a trading volume of 844,080 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|78.99
|Support 1
|77.4
|Resistance 2
|79.89
|Support 2
|76.71
|Resistance 3
|80.58
|Support 3
|75.81
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 28.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 844 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.2 & ₹77.7 yesterday to end at ₹78.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend