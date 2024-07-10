Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 103.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 106.05 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at 104.25, closed at 103.65, with a high of 107.4 and a low of 103.75. The market capitalization stood at 106,527.59 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 117.8 and 44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 11,743,741.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock price has increased by 0.47% today, reaching 106.55. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 130.54% to 106.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.12%
3 Months8.14%
6 Months50.43%
YTD64.16%
1 Year130.54%
10 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1107.78Support 1103.99
Resistance 2109.53Support 2101.95
Resistance 3111.57Support 3100.2
10 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 94.0, 11.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 63.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 126.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2233
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 110 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 54152 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 104.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹103.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 107.4 & 103.75 yesterday to end at 103.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

