NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹104.25, closed at ₹103.65, with a high of ₹107.4 and a low of ₹103.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹106,527.59 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 11,743,741.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The NHPC stock price has increased by 0.47% today, reaching ₹106.55. Over the past year, NHPC shares have surged by 130.54% to ₹106.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.12%
|3 Months
|8.14%
|6 Months
|50.43%
|YTD
|64.16%
|1 Year
|130.54%
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|107.78
|Support 1
|103.99
|Resistance 2
|109.53
|Support 2
|101.95
|Resistance 3
|111.57
|Support 3
|100.2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹94.0, 11.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 104.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹107.4 & ₹103.75 yesterday to end at ₹103.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend