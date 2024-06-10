NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price showed a slight decline on the last day of trading, opening at ₹102.7 and closing at ₹102.55. The high for the day was ₹103.9 and the low was ₹101.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹103664.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹117.8 and ₹43.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4778481 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.2
|Support 1
|101.65
|Resistance 2
|105.3
|Support 2
|100.2
|Resistance 3
|106.75
|Support 3
|99.1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 30.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.9 & ₹101.35 yesterday to end at ₹102.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend