Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 102.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.2 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock price showed a slight decline on the last day of trading, opening at 102.7 and closing at 102.55. The high for the day was 103.9 and the low was 101.35. The market capitalization stood at 103664.76 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 117.8 and 43.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4778481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.2Support 1101.65
Resistance 2105.3Support 2100.2
Resistance 3106.75Support 399.1
10 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 30.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 89 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 141342 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

10 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹102.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 103.9 & 101.35 yesterday to end at 102.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.