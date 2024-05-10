Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -5.22 %. The stock closed at 98.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 93.68 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at 98.84, slightly up from the open price of 98.5. The stock reached a high of 98.95 and a low of 92.84 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at 94,101.89 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is 115.84 and the low is 42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,776,458 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST NHPC share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 197.27Support 191.67
Resistance 2100.93Support 289.73
Resistance 3102.87Support 386.07
10 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 23.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy0001
    Hold0000
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell1110
10 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST NHPC share price Today : NHPC volume yesterday was 88 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 85063 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹98.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 98.95 & 92.84 yesterday to end at 98.84. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

