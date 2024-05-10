NHPC Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC closed at ₹98.84, slightly up from the open price of ₹98.5. The stock reached a high of ₹98.95 and a low of ₹92.84 during the day. NHPC's market capitalization stands at ₹94,101.89 crore. The 52-week high for NHPC is ₹115.84 and the low is ₹42.55. The BSE volume for NHPC was 4,776,458 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|97.27
|Support 1
|91.67
|Resistance 2
|100.93
|Support 2
|89.73
|Resistance 3
|102.87
|Support 3
|86.07
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 23.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 3.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹98.95 & ₹92.84 yesterday to end at ₹98.84. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!