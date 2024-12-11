NHPC Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹87.41 and closed slightly lower at ₹86.76, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹87.41 and a low of ₹85.53 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹86,367.21 crore, NHPC's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35. The BSE volume for the day was 1,004,521 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.0
|Support 1
|85.26
|Resistance 2
|88.02
|Support 2
|84.54
|Resistance 3
|88.74
|Support 3
|83.52
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹100.0, 16.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1004 k.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹87.41 & ₹85.53 yesterday to end at ₹85.97. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.