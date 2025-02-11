NHPC Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹76.11 and closed at ₹77.43, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹78.92 and a low of ₹74.92 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹76,453.33 crore, NHPC's performance remains robust, considering its 52-week high of ₹118.45 and low of ₹72.19. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 2,034,598 shares for the day.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹78.92 & ₹74.92 yesterday to end at ₹76.18. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend