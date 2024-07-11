NHPC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹107 and closed at ₹106.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹109.5 and the low was ₹102.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹109239.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹117.8 and ₹44.87 respectively. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 12947945 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 155.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 134 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹109.5 & ₹102.1 yesterday to end at ₹108.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend