Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NHPC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 2.55 %. The stock closed at 106.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 108.75 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 107 and closed at 106.05 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 109.5 and the low was 102.1. The market capitalization stood at 109239.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were 117.8 and 44.87 respectively. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 12947945 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC volume yesterday was 147 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 57966 k

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 155.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 134 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹106.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 109.5 & 102.1 yesterday to end at 108.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.