NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees gains in today's trading

2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 101.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.9 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at 102.9 and closed at 101.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 102.9, while the low was 101.4. The market capitalization stood at 102509.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 117.8 and 43.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 746,064.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC trading at ₹101.9, up 0% from yesterday's ₹101.9

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at 101.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 100.61 and 104.44 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 100.61 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 104.44 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

11 Jun 2024, 11:10 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price remained unchanged at 101.9, while its counterparts in the market showed mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions saw a decline in their stock prices, whereas JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed a slight increase of 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Energy Solutions1021.6-4.25-0.411250.0686.9113958.73
JSW Energy633.84.250.68663.85251.75104020.0
NHPC101.90.00.0117.843.9102358.9
Torrent Power1576.045.22.951633.1588.7575745.2
SJVN133.10.70.53170.4536.3152305.64
11 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 72.0, 29.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 42.333
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 93.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
11 Jun 2024, 10:45 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -30.87% lower than yesterday

NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 30.87% lower than yesterday, with the price at 101.85, down by 0.05%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC touched a high of 102.25 & a low of 101.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1102.2Support 1101.45
Resistance 2102.6Support 2101.1
Resistance 3102.95Support 3100.7
11 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC closed at ₹101.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 102.9 & 101.4 yesterday to end at 101.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

