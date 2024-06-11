NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock sees gains in today's trading

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC's stock opened at ₹102.9 and closed at ₹101.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹102.9, while the low was ₹101.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹102509.58 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹117.8 and ₹43.9 respectively. The BSE volume for NHPC shares was 746,064.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC share price is at ₹101.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹100.61 and ₹104.44 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹100.61 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 104.44 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Today, NHPC's share price remained unchanged at ₹101.9, while its counterparts in the market showed mixed performance. Adani Energy Solutions saw a decline in their stock prices, whereas JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN experienced an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed a slight increase of 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1021.6
|-4.25
|-0.41
|1250.0
|686.9
|113958.73
|JSW Energy
|633.8
|4.25
|0.68
|663.85
|251.75
|104020.0
|NHPC
|101.9
|0.0
|0.0
|117.8
|43.9
|102358.9
|Torrent Power
|1576.0
|45.2
|2.95
|1633.1
|588.75
|75745.2
|SJVN
|133.1
|0.7
|0.53
|170.45
|36.31
|52305.64
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹72.0, 29.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹42.333
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹93.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the volume of NHPC traded is 30.87% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹101.85, down by 0.05%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends along with price. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: NHPC touched a high of 102.25 & a low of 101.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|102.2
|Support 1
|101.45
|Resistance 2
|102.6
|Support 2
|101.1
|Resistance 3
|102.95
|Support 3
|100.7
NHPC Share Price Today Live: Today, NHPC's share price increased by 0.2% to reach ₹102.1, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Energy Solutions is declining, but JSW Energy, Torrent Power, and SJVN are all showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.22% and up by 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1024.5
|-1.35
|-0.13
|1250.0
|686.9
|114282.23
|JSW Energy
|632.3
|2.75
|0.44
|663.85
|251.75
|103773.81
|NHPC
|102.1
|0.2
|0.2
|117.8
|43.9
|102559.81
|Torrent Power
|1565.85
|35.05
|2.29
|1633.1
|588.75
|75257.38
|SJVN
|133.75
|1.35
|1.02
|170.45
|36.31
|52561.08
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹102.9 & ₹101.4 yesterday to end at ₹101.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend