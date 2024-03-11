NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stocks on the Rise Today

NHPC stock price went up today, 11 Mar 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 90.09 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.85 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹91.69 and closed at ₹91.5. The high for the day was ₹91.69 and the low was ₹89.75. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹90,495.72 crores. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,577,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Mar 2024, 09:42:56 AM IST
NHPC share price update :NHPC trading at ₹90.85, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹90.09
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹90.85, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 09:31:43 AM IST
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
0.22%
3 Months
31.46%
6 Months
66.91%
YTD
39.4%
1 Year
116.21%
11 Mar 2024, 09:03:00 AM IST
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹90.09, down -1.54% from yesterday's ₹91.5
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.09, with a net change of -1.41 and a percent change of -1.54. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
11 Mar 2024, 08:01:45 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 6577220 shares with a closing price of ₹91.5.
