NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stocks on the Rise Today

NHPC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NHPC opened at ₹91.69 and closed at ₹91.5. The high for the day was ₹91.69 and the low was ₹89.75. The market capitalization of NHPC was ₹90,495.72 crores. The 52-week high for NHPC was ₹115.84 and the 52-week low was ₹38.7. The BSE volume for NHPC was 6,577,220 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for NHPC stock shows that the price is ₹90.85, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 0.76. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.22%
|3 Months
|31.46%
|6 Months
|66.91%
|YTD
|39.4%
|1 Year
|116.21%
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹90.09, with a net change of -1.41 and a percent change of -1.54. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NHPC on the BSE, the volume was 6577220 shares with a closing price of ₹91.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!