NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at ₹91.4 and closed at ₹91.11 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹93.33, while the low was ₹90.71. The market capitalization stood at ₹93,288.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were ₹115.84 and ₹39.83 respectively. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 4,320,273 shares on that day.
12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST
NHPC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.38%
|3 Months
|28.22%
|6 Months
|76.69%
|YTD
|43.73%
|1 Year
|125.09%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST
NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.87, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹91.11
NHPC stock is currently priced at ₹92.87, with a 1.93% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.76 in the stock price. Overall, NHPC stock is showing positive momentum with an upward trend in its value.
12 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST
NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.11 on last trading day