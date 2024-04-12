Hello User
NHPC share price Today Live Updates : NHPC Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 91.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.87 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Stock Price Today

NHPC Share Price Today : NHPC's stock opened at 91.4 and closed at 91.11 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 93.33, while the low was 90.71. The market capitalization stood at 93,288.24 crore. The 52-week high and low for NHPC were 115.84 and 39.83 respectively. The BSE trading volume for NHPC was 4,320,273 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST NHPC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.38%
3 Months28.22%
6 Months76.69%
YTD43.73%
1 Year125.09%
12 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST NHPC share price Today :NHPC trading at ₹92.87, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹91.11

NHPC stock is currently priced at 92.87, with a 1.93% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.76 in the stock price. Overall, NHPC stock is showing positive momentum with an upward trend in its value.

12 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST NHPC share price Live :NHPC closed at ₹91.11 on last trading day

