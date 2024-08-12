NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹99.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹98.8. The stock reached a high of ₹99.8 and dipped to a low of ₹97.35. The market capitalization of NHPC stands at ₹98,190.22 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹48.48. The BSE volume for the day was 3,354,969 shares.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|99.13
|Support 1
|96.99
|Resistance 2
|100.54
|Support 2
|96.26
|Resistance 3
|101.27
|Support 3
|94.85
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹101.5, 3.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹63.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹126.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NHPC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹99.8 & ₹97.35 yesterday to end at ₹97.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.