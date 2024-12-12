Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 85.97 per share. The stock is currently trading at 86.08 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 86 and closed slightly lower at 85.97. The stock reached a high of 87.09 and a low of 85.81 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 86,497.79 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 58.35. The BSE volume recorded was 609,300 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹85.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 87.09 & 85.81 yesterday to end at 86.08. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

