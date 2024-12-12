NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹86 and closed slightly lower at ₹85.97. The stock reached a high of ₹87.09 and a low of ₹85.81 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹86,497.79 crore, NHPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹58.35. The BSE volume recorded was 609,300 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹85.97 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹87.09 & ₹85.81 yesterday to end at ₹86.08. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.