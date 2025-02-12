NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at ₹76.59 and closed slightly lower at ₹76.18. The stock reached a high of ₹76.86 and dipped to a low of ₹73.88 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹74,526.44 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹118.45 and a low of ₹72.19, with a trading volume of 1,465,982 shares on BSE.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹73.83. Over the past year, NHPC's stock has seen a decline of 23.71%, reaching the same price of ₹73.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 23071.80 during this one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.79%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|-20.8%
|YTD
|-4.04%
|1 Year
|-23.71%
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|76.23
|Support 1
|73.26
|Resistance 2
|78.02
|Support 2
|72.08
|Resistance 3
|79.2
|Support 3
|70.29
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹92.0, 23.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹61.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹124.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14947 k
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1465 k.
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹76.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹76.86 & ₹73.88 yesterday to end at ₹74.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend