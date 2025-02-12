Hello User
NHPC Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : NHPC stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 76.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.26 per share. Investors should monitor NHPC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates

NHPC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NHPC opened at 76.59 and closed slightly lower at 76.18. The stock reached a high of 76.86 and dipped to a low of 73.88 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 74,526.44 crore. Over the past year, NHPC's shares have fluctuated between a 52-week high of 118.45 and a low of 72.19, with a trading volume of 1,465,982 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NHPC has decreased by 0.58%, currently trading at 73.83. Over the past year, NHPC's stock has seen a decline of 23.71%, reaching the same price of 73.83. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, standing at 23071.80 during this one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.79%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months-20.8%
YTD-4.04%
1 Year-23.71%
12 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NHPC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 176.23Support 173.26
Resistance 278.02Support 272.08
Resistance 379.2Support 370.29
12 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 92.0, 23.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 61.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 124.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy1111
    Hold2111
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
12 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14947 k

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1465 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST NHPC Share Price Live Updates: NHPC closed at ₹76.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NHPC Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 76.86 & 73.88 yesterday to end at 74.26. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

